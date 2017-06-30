Durango Fire in Colorado Latest News: Heat and Gusts of Wind Hamper Efforts; 250 Acres of Land Burned

A wildfire in southwestern Colorado engulfed 250 acres of land, including the steep terrain of Lightner Creek Canyon, by Thursday morning. About 170 residences were forced to evacuate.

"The fire is burning in a heavy fuel loaded area," Lightner fire spokesman Scot Davis shared. "Today's priority is firefighter and public safety."

Areas that have been asked to evacuate include Rafter J subdivision, Morning Star subdivision, Castle Ridge, West Fork, La Plata Vista, King Mountain estates, as well as individual homes situated near these locations.

The county fairgrounds have been open to the public, pets included, as an evacuation center, but was later on moved to Escalante Middle School on Thursday afternoon. About 100 guests have been accommodated by the Lightner Creek Campground.

Governor John Hickenlooper declared the situation as a disaster emergency so authorities may be able to effectively and efficiently put out the flames. With his declaration, the Colorado National Guard will be able to lend support if a request is made.

Reports say that the area had two separate fires that is believed to have covered ground of 250 acres by Thursday morning. On the afternoon of the same day, heat and continuous gusts of wind made the authorities' efforts to control the fire a challenge.

According to reports, air support had to be canceled on Wednesday when someone flew a drone over the area. Authorities had to do so as it may have flown into the aircraft's engine, which could have brought it down. Authorities are still looking for the owner of the drone.

The blaze started on Wednesday afternoon from a house that caught fire north of Highway 160. The house has long since burned down. There are no recorded injuries or fatalities caused by the fire.