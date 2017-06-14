Dustin Johnson Baby News: Newborn's Name Inspired by Paulina Gretzky's Mom

Dustin Johnson is finally heading to the U.S. Open 2017 inspired and happy because his wife, Paulina Gretzky, and newborn son are doing great. The couple announced the baby's name via an Instagram post showing the couple with their eldest son Tatum and the newborn. River Jones Johnson takes the middle name of Gretzky's mom, Janet, which is Jones.

I'm so thankful for my family and the new addition River Jones Johnson @paulinagretzky A post shared by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Dustin Johnson/FacebookDustin Johnson welcomes another member of the family

Johnson, 32, who is set to compete in the U.S. Open, said that he would not participate if his fiancée had not given birth before the start of the tournament, as per Us Weekly. But the professional golfer is happy to announce at a press conference on Wednesday that his son was safely delivered on June 12. Three days before the start of the competition, Gretzky, 28, safely delivered. Her fiancé has flown to Wisconsin and will be competing peacefully as she is already recovering and the baby is doing well.

Johnson and the American model met through her mom, Janet Jones, who told him that she has a lovely daughter then invited him to their house to meet her. She found him endearing and a gentleman. They exchanged numbers and now they are already parents of two boys. Their eldest, Tatum Johnson, was born in 2015, two years after their engagement.

According to Golf, Gretzky announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post showing her wearing a fitted sweater holding an ultrasound image of her son. The post shared in February was captioned, "Coming soon."

Johnson and Gretzky are golf's most photographed couple. They are often seen doing some PDA even during crucial tournaments. A photo of the pair kissing was published showing them in a passionate kiss at Hazeltine despite the intense game matches.

