Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Net Worth: Actor's Worth Estimated at $190M

Considering the sweeping success of his latest film in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, "The Fate of the Furious" star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson proves to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today. After being listed by Forbes as one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors in 2016, Johnson continues to boost his net worth by starring in hit movies.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses after putting his hands in cement during his hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of his new movie "San Andreas," in Hollywood, California, May 19, 2015.

Johnson started his career in the WWE. He barely had money when he started training as a WWE fighter, but years of feats both in sports entertainment and the film industry have earned him millions of dollars. Two decades since he entered the business, he is now one of the few Hollywood stars who are speculated to have eight-figure net worths.

In the morning of his birthday last Tuesday, Johnson tweeted, "Thank you guys so much for the mornin' birthday wishes. Another year... I'm a lucky SOB. Now get out there and have a productive day."

In 2016, Johnson's net worth was estimated at $64.5 million, making him one of Hollywood's top earners. Now, just four months since 2017 started, the actor is speculated to have already doubled his 2016 net worth. After "The Fate of the Furious" hit the big screen last month, the movie has become Johnson's fifth highest-grossing movie ever, earning over $193 million in the global box office. Not only that, he also has a new movie coming out this May, "Baywatch," and in December, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

Before top-billing "The Fate of the Furious," Johnson also starred in "Moana," which grossed $250 million after its release last Nov. 23. The movie was the actor's second highest grosser, only next to "Furious 7" which earned more than $353 million when it hit theaters in 2015.

Today, Johnson's net worth is estimated to be around $190 million, which is not far from possible, considering the number of hit movies he has under his belt and his feats as a professional wrestler.