Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson News: Actor Gets a Tattoo Makeover

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not one to stand still, making his presence felt in every venture he sets his eyes on with a vigor few can match in the entertainment industry. This drive to grow and improve is most apparent in his latest bid to change one of the key pieces of his signature look — his bicep tattoo.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses after putting his hands in cement during his hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of his new movie "San Andreas," in Hollywood, California, May 19, 2015.

One important piece, in particular, is his inked right bicep, which carried an image of a bull since his early days of pro wrestling. Fans will always remember the horned bull that's become part of his iconic look as The Rock, and after twenty years, Johnson decides that it's time for this aspect of his image to change, as well.

"I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world," Johnson wrote in a caption for an Instagram video, another first from the actor.

"I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man," he concluded, letting the video of the tattoo transformation speak for the results.

From a relatively simple image of a bull viewed face-on, it has become an intricately detailed, almost 3D-like rendition of a much larger bull. The actor adds that every detail added in its new form reflects his own experience in the last two decades, including the scrapes and scars that he won from hard-earned battles, as he noted on social media.

This revamp came as a result of a long conversation between him and the artist, Johnson explained. "We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin. #EvolutionOfTheBull," he added at the end.