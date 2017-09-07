Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson News: Actor-Wrestler Meets Boy Inspired by his 'San Andreas' Role

Facebook/Dwayne The Rock Johnson Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during one of his workout sessions.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally met the 10-year-old kid who saved his brother from drowning.

While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is slated to play the villainous Black Adam in an upcoming eponymous movie, the wrestler/actor has inspired to create a real-life hero, thanks to his character in his 2015 "San Andreas" movie.

Late last month, it was reported that the 10-year-old Jacob O'Connor was able to save his 2-year-old brother Dylan from drowning in their family pool. After pulling his younger brother out of the water, O'Connor performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him, something that he learned from watching "San Andreas," where Johnson's Raymond Gaines character performed the same procedure on her daughter Blake (Alexandra Daddario) when she drowned after a tsunami occurred following an earthquake.

Upon learning O'Connor's story, Johnson expressed on his Instagram video his desire to meet the real-life hero. Finally, almost two weeks after O'Connor's story became viral, Johnson finally met the boy as he invited him and his family to the set of his "Skyscraper" movie in Vancouver and personally lauded the boy for his heroic act.