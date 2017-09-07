Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson News: Actor-Wrestler Meets Boy Inspired by his 'San Andreas' Role
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally met the 10-year-old kid who saved his brother from drowning.
While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is slated to play the villainous Black Adam in an upcoming eponymous movie, the wrestler/actor has inspired to create a real-life hero, thanks to his character in his 2015 "San Andreas" movie.
Late last month, it was reported that the 10-year-old Jacob O'Connor was able to save his 2-year-old brother Dylan from drowning in their family pool. After pulling his younger brother out of the water, O'Connor performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on him, something that he learned from watching "San Andreas," where Johnson's Raymond Gaines character performed the same procedure on her daughter Blake (Alexandra Daddario) when she drowned after a tsunami occurred following an earthquake.
Upon learning O'Connor's story, Johnson expressed on his Instagram video his desire to meet the real-life hero. Finally, almost two weeks after O'Connor's story became viral, Johnson finally met the boy as he invited him and his family to the set of his "Skyscraper" movie in Vancouver and personally lauded the boy for his heroic act.
Surprise! (mama shedding a few happy tears for her boys) I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is...IT'S ALL FREE. Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain't me or the kids lol. Thank you to our entire #Skyscraper crew for all doing their part to make this visit special for this family. #OnSet #RockWonka #OConnorFamily #SugarRush
Johnson documented his meeting with O'Connor, referencing to the shirt he was wearing, which bears the photo of the wrestler/actor holding the two puppies he also saved from drowning in the past.
"Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be," Johnson captioned his video post.