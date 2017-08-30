'DWTS' Star Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Message About Girlfriend Jenna Johnson

In a recent social media post, "Dancing with the Stars'" Val Chmerkovskiy made sure the world would remember how much love he has for girlfriend Jenna Johnson.

Over the weekend, Chmerkovskiy went on Instagram to share a photo of Johnson. He placed his message to her on the image where the professional dancer started almost every sentence with a letter from Johnson's first name.

"J is for Joy. That feeling I get every day when I wake up next to you," Chmerkovskiy said as he opened his message. "E is for Eternal. Let's try and make it so," he added.

Chmerkovskiy continued: "N is for New York City... N Utah." This sentence held places where they grew up — Chmerkovskiy in New York and Johnson in Utah.

The professional dancer added: "A. Well that's adoration. You have my body, mind, my heart and soul's attention and as I've mentioned, million times and will do so for all time." Then lastly, Chmerkovskiy said: "I love you Jenna Johnson, my queen."

While Chmerkovskiy is a well-known professional dancer known for his stints in "Dancing with the Stars," his partner, Johnson, has also made a name for herself as a professional ballroom dancer.

The couple has been together for some time now, but their relationship has also met several blows in the past that prompted them to spend some time off.

Reports recalled that Chmerkovskiy was previously attached to his former "Dancing with the Stars" celebrity partner, Amber Rose. However, their relationship abruptly ended in February. Several months after, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson confirmed they had gotten back together when the two shared photos of their vacation in June.

About a week before Chmerkovskiy's very heartfelt message for Johnson on Instagram, he told The Insider (via Entertainment Tonight) that attending the wedding ceremony of his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd made him catch the "wedding bug."

"Yeah, is that what it's called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is? You know, I'm in a great place and I'm in love, and I'm very grateful for that," he told The Insider.