'Dying Light' DLC Release Date: 10 Free Expansions Coming to Game

There will be more content to devour for "Dying Light" players with Techland announcing a new batch of free content coming to the game later this year.

(Photo: Techland)A promotional image for "Dying Light."

Techland is set to release 10 downloadable content (DLC) packs for the game in the next 12 months and players who stuck with the game since its release in 2015 will not shell a single cent.

By the time all of the DLCs come out, "Dying Light" should already be three years old. This suggests that Techland is committed to expand the game for the long run.

As Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka noted via PC Gamer, the player base of "Dying Light" has significantly increased with about half a million still playing it every week.

"In the very first months on the market in 2015, the weekly numbers were around 700,000. This shows that our community is still huge, active, and craving for more," he said before revealing the DLC treats for the loyal community.

As to what "Dying Light" loyalists can expect in the free DLC, Marchewka teased that there will be new locations, gameplay mechanics, weapons, enemies as well as story-driven quests.

It is unclear when the first of the set of free DLC will be released, but the Techland executive did reveal the imminent launch of an expansion "in the coming weeks," but this one is not part of the batch and will instead give fans a glimpse of what's to come.

In line with the new content, Techland will also make sure "Dying Light" runs smoothly and provides top-of-the-line gaming experience by releasing balance and gameplay updates as well as community events.

The developer also wants players more involved in expanding the game, which is why they are working on a dedicated community platform in which players can voice out opinions, ideas and suggestions with regard to future DLCs for "Dying Light."

Marchewka hopes that with a strengthened connection between his team and players, the gaming experience will be enhanced the way gamers like it.