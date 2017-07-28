'Dying Light' News: Techland to Release 10 Free DLCs On All Platforms

Facebook/DyingLightGame Techland will release 10 free DLCs for 'Dying Light' over 12 months.

Fans of "Dying Light" will be happy to know that more content will be arriving their way over the next 12 months. To make things better, developer Techland has revealed that 10 downloadable content packs are coming and will be free of charge.

Techland has yet to reveal exact release dates for each of the 10 DLCs. However, fans can look forward to a lot of additional content, including new enemies to fight and new locations to explore. Moreover, there will also be plenty of in-game events and new mysteries for players to solve.

According to GameSpot, the first DLC, titled Content Drop 0, will drop over the next few weeks. It includes new enemies for players to go up against.

"Drop #0 is a taste of the new things coming to the game, before the '10 free DLCs in 12 months' campaign fully launches later this year," a press release from Techland stated.

In a video announcement, game producer Tymon Smektala revealed that "Dying Light" has had a steady player base since it was first released. In September 2015, about 700,000 players were active per week. In May 2017, that number only went down by approximately 200,000 per week.

Techland has been paying attention to its players' comments and feedbacks, which is why the developer has decided to release more content for free. Smektala expressed his gratitude that "Dying Light" has still managed to keep up a large number of players. And the best part is that all 10 DLCs will feature new original content, which means Techland will not just recycle old ones.

Smektala also urged fans to give feedback or recommendations by messaging them through social media or their website's forum. More details about the 10 DLCs will be unveiled soon.

All of the consoles - the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC - will receive the free DLCs, so fans need not worry about the platform they play "Dying Light" on.

Watch the video announcement below: