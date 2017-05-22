'Dynasty Revival' News 2017: The CW Reveals First Trailer of 'Dynasty' Reboot

One of TV's best prime time soap operas will be revived by The CW. The '80s "Dynasty" has been picked up by the network.

YouTube/The CW "Dynasty" premieres this fall on The CW.

The team that came up with "Gossip Girl" have come together for the revival of the iconic show. "Gossip Girl" creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick will work alongside the original creators of "Dynasty," Esther and Richard Shapiro.

For those who are too young to remember "Dynasty," the show is about two rich families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, who cannot seem to get along. They feud over their wealth and their children, both of which they are trying so desperately to control.

"Dynasty" will be told from the perspective of two women — Fallon Carrington and Cristal. Carrington is the daughter of oil tycoon Blake Carrington, while Cristal is the Hispanic beauty who will be marrying into one of America's wealthiest families.

As revealed in the trailer of the upcoming show, Fallon and her brother Steven (James McKay) walk in on their father Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) just when things get pretty steamy between them. Carrington's children then learn that their father is engaged to the woman he is with.

"I'm usually the one who makes things awkward around here," Steven shares. "Well, I'm happy to relieve you of that burden," their soon-to-be stepmother responds.

"There's no point in getting upset. It's only an engagement," Fallon boldly states.

Portraying one of the lead characters, Fallon Carrington, is "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll" actress Elizabeth Gillies. She will be joined by Grant Show, Nathalie Kelley, James MacKay, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, and Rafael de la Fuente.

"Dynasty" made its debut in 1981 and ended in 1989 on ABC.

The reboot of "Dynasty" will air sometime in the fall.