'Dynasty' Season 1 Release Date, Spoilers: Reboot to Come Out This Fall

The highly anticipated release of the "Dynasty" reboot is right around the corner.

facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promo photo for "Dynasty" on The CW.

Last month, The CW gave the series order for the reboot of the 1980s primetime soap opera under the development of "Gossip Girl" creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage together with Sallie Patrick.

The soap will star "Melrose Place" alum Grant Show who will portray the role of wealthy CEO Blake Carrington. He will be joined by "Victorious" star Elizabeth Gillies as Blake's daughter Fallon and Australian actor James Mackay as Blake's gay son Steven.

"The Vampire Diaries" alum Nathalie Kelley will also join the cast as Blake's fiancée, Cristal Flores; with Sam Adegoke as the playboy named Jeff Colby and Robert Christopher Riley as the CEO's trusted driver and Fallon's secret lover Michael Culhane.

The conflict will begin when Blake announces to his children that he will marry Cristal in the soonest possible time. Both Fallon and Steven believe that Cristal is just marrying their father because of his money, but Blake is too much in love with the PR expert's charms.

The Carrington children will be bent to prove that their suspicions about their new mother-in-law are valid, but the two are expected to fail because Cristal will manage to marry the oil tycoon.

According to the first impression review by TVLine, the pilot episode of the series appears to have better pacing compared to the trailer of the upcoming soap.

Schwartz, Savage and Patrick will all serve as the soap's executive producers, alongside Richard Shapiro, Esther Shapiro and Brad Silberling.

The original "Dynasty" soap first aired in 1981 and lasted until 1989 on ABC. It starred John Forsythe as Blake, Emma Samms as Fallon and Jack Coleman as Steven. Cristal's role was originally known as Krystle Grant Jennings and was portrayed by Linda Evans.

The "Dynasty" reboot is expected to be released by The CW this fall.