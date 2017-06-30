'Dynasty' Series Premiere, Spoilers: 1980s Classic Soap Opera to Find New Life in The CW's Fall Primetime Lineup

The CW is reimagining the classic 1980s soap opera series "Dynasty" for its upcoming 2017–18 fall lineup. Set to premiere in October, the series will bring the Carringtons' complicated stories to both new and old audiences.

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCWPromotional banner for The CW’s upcoming reboot of the classic 1980s soap opera series “Dynasty.”

At the very core of "Dynasty" is the rivalry between two women. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), the charismatic and cunning daughter of Blake (Grant Show), is vying to be the new COO of her father's global energy empire. But her ambitions are derailed when her father marries Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), an equally stunning and driven woman who is almost the same age as Fallon.

While Fallon is convinced that Cristal is only in it for the money, the principled Cristal, for her part, will set out to prove that she's more than just some flimsy gold-digger. Instead of getting intimidated with Fallon's attempts to take her down, Cristal uses her skills as a savvy publicity maven to help bring more success and recognition to Carrington Atlantic, while also proving how much she truly loves her older husband, Blake.

But Cristal's life will be further complicated by her continuous clash with the staff, which includes the Carrington's butler, Anders (Alan Dale), and Blake's ambitious daughter, Fallon, herself. There is also the impending threat that will soon be brought to her door by her very own nephew Sammy (Rafael de la Fuente), which could unravel some potentially damaging secrets from her past. What will her concealed history entail, and how will this affect everyone around her?

Moreover, after failing to kick Cristal off of their lives, Fallon consequently sidles up to her father's biggest rival, Jeff (Sam Adegoke), mixing business and pleasure in order to exact her revenge on her father and his wife. Will she be able to succeed in taking Cristal down, even if it means taking the Carrington family's dynasty down with it?

"Dynasty" is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. Those who are interested can watch the official trailer for the upcoming series below.