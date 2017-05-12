'Dynasty Warriors 9' Release Date, News: China-Themed Open World Game to Launch on PS4

Developers confirmed that the upcoming China-themed open world game "Dynasty Warriors 9" will be launched on the PlayStation 4.

"Dynasty Warriors 8" official websiteA still from "Dynasty Warriors 8" gameplay.

"Dynasty Warriors 9" was announced back in 2016 and is being developed by Omega Force, to be published by Koei Tecmo. The upcoming game will debut the open world setting for the "Dynasty Warriors" franchise.

It has yet to be revealed whether it will also be released on other platforms, but the Weekly Famitsu report (via Gematsu) did confirm that "Dynasty Warriors 9" can be played on the PS4.

In the meantime, there is additional information about the warlord roster in "Dynasty Warriors 9." Developers have added Cheng Pu into the game. Cheng Pu is one of the new warlords and he is known for his dual spear.

The game's open world setting will be based on the map of China that will mainly feature cities, towns, and places where huge battles can take place. It has also been earlier announced that developers plan to implement certain changes in the playable characters' movesets.

Weekly Famitsu also interviewed game producer Akihiro Suzuki and director Jun Miyauchi who confirmed that "Dynasty Warriors 9" will adapt the Records of the Three Kingdoms history as the game's plot.

Suzuki and Miyauchi reportedly said that in "Dynasty Warriors 9," battles are not based on stages or levels, but they depend on the location as well as the time periods incorporated in the game. That said, there will be battles everywhere in the game that players will have to join in order to progress.

Also, players will battle in places and eras depending on their chosen warlord. So when players choose Zhao Yun, they are going to participate in battles that occur when Zhao Yun is an active warlord.

Since the mechanics of the entire game greatly depend on the chosen warlord, developers are reportedly considering how to mechanize switching between the playable characters in order to have a smoother transition.

Developers are yet to announce the release date for "Dynasty Warriors 9."