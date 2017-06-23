'Dynasty Warriors 9' Releases New Trailer Introducing All-New Open-World Setting

The "Dynasty Warriors" franchise has lasted for quite a long time and is now entering its ninth installment of its main series, not including the numerous spin-offs. Now, it looks like Koei Tecmo is planning to give a new meaning to the franchise.

Koei Tecmo America"Dynasty Warriors 9" will feature an all-new open-world setting.

Announced during the Jump Festa 2017 in Japan, "Dynasty Warriors 9" will feature an entirely new open-world gameplay which hasn't been done in the previous games before. But even with this big change, the game will still contain the classic violent fighting of countless faceless enemies that the game has been known for.

The game will feature all the 83 characters from the eighth installment along with a few new faces for the players to enjoy. Zhou Cang will also be a playable character and aside from that, the game promises the entirety of China in one open-world game.

Koei Tecmo just recently released the trailer for "Dynasty Warriors 9" and it gives viewers a glimpse of the action surrounding the new game. The trailer includes picturesque mountains and cities and, more importantly, an entire plain where players get to battle hordes of foes.

According to GameSpot, "Dynasty Warriors 9" will also have a few new features, and among them is a new combo system which starts with a "trigger" and then followed by a succession of blows until finally reaching the "finish" where all enemies caught in the attack will be eliminated.

Being in an open-world setting, the game also introduces an Interactive Action system which will allow players to properly engage with the environment surrounding them. This means that they will be able to climb mountains and walls or even use the environment against their enemies.

"Dynasty Warriors 9" will be coming to the PS4 in Japan; however, there is nothing known about a North American or European release.