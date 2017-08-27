E! Network Picks Up 'Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry' for Third Season

(Photo: Facebook/hollywoodmediumwithtylerhenry) "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" follows 21-year-old clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry as he delivers readings to celebrities looking for advice, connection and closure.

Ahead of its season 2 finale, "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" has been renewed for a third season by E! Network.

According to Deadline, the clairvoyant TV show will officially return for more new episodes next year. The series is hosted 21-year-old Tyler Henry, one of the go-to mediums in Hollywood. In each episode, Henry uses his clairvoyant skills to connect celebrities to their deceased loved ones.

Season 2 showed Henry make connections for Jaleel White, Bobby Brown, Todd and Julie Chrisley, Nico Tortorella, and Jenna Dewan Tatum. One of his most notable reading sessions in the previous season was with Alan Thicke. The Canadian actor passed away in December of last year due to heart complications — just months after the reading in which he was urged by Henry to get his heart checked.

Last week's finale saw Henry make connections for Lance Bass, Dr. Drew, Lil' Kim and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. During the session with Lil' Kim, the female rapper asked Henry if he could find out who killed Notorious B.I.G. Henry's answer did not reveal the killer's identity, but he did shed some light into how the rap icon spent his final moments of life.

"One of the impressions that did come through was a memory right before his passing," Henry told Lil' Kim, "of him standing outside of a residence and he acknowledges this memory of looking out, taking a deep breath and the feeling is like his soul was preparing to go even though he consciously didn't know what was about to fully happen."

Christopher George Latore Wallace, famously known by his stage names Biggie Smalls or Notorious B.I.G., was a popular music artist in the 90s. He was consistently ranked as one of the most influential rappers of all time but his life and career was cut short when he was gunned down on March 9, 1997. The case of his death remains unsolved.

The third season of "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" is expected to premiere early 2018 on E! Network.