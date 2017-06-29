E! Renews 'Eric & Jessie' For 3rd Season; Installment Airing This Fall

The Deckers are heading back to the small screen soon.

Facebook/ericandjessieoneE! recently renewed "Eric & Jessie" for a third season scheduled to air this September.

E! has officially renewed "Eric & Jessie" for a third season, according to Deadline. The network has picked up the series that follows the lives of country singer/songwriter Jessie James Decker and her pro football player husband, Eric Decker.

The series originally ran from September 2013 to May 2014, and as expected, much has changed since the series wrapped up. The season finale featured the birth of the couple's first child, Vivianne, who is now three years old.

In September 2015, the Decker family welcomed their first second child, Eric Thomas II. Jessie's younger sister and co-star, Sydney, also tied the knot with Texas Rangers pitcher Anthony Bass. The two are currently expecting their first baby.

Aside from being a devoted mom, Jessie has been keeping herself busy with her music career and her own clothing line, Kittenish. She has also had collaborations with popular brands like Alexa Persico Cosmetics and Amore & Sorvete. Meanwhile, Eric is still in a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.

In a recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the country music songstress opened up about her and Eric's decision to jump back into the reality TV scene. "We took a really big break because as soon as I had Vivianne, I just remember looking at her in the hospital bed and we were just finishing season 2 and I was like, 'You know what? I need a break,'" Jessie shared.

Additionally, the mother of two explained that she did not want any cameras around her two kids at the time. Jessie further stated that it was very important for her to have some "personal time" with her kids. After a nearly four-year hiatus, Jessie said she agreed to do another season because it just felt "like it was OK and the time to do it."

The third season of "Eric & Jessie" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 p.m. EDT on E! Network.