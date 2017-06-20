E3 2017: Activision Targets Nostalgia with 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Release

When the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) revealed that Nintendo is about to bring back a classic in the form of "Super Mario Odyssey," Activision has responded in kind by releasing a trailer for "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

Facebook/CrashBandicoot"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" impresses with high-quality graphics.

Decades ago, "Crash Bandicoot" was a massive hit that the title's hero became what people would associate with PlayStation. Despite having the Polygon Man as their official mascot, no one could deny that Crash is Activision's flagship video game. According to Comic Book, the live-action advertisement that "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" received was a throwback to the classic ad where Crash invaded the Nintendo headquarters.

The trailer features the Crash mascot, getting pumped up for his return to the video game market. In an interview during the E3 event, Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida revealed that the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is actually the combination of the three installments previously released for the game. It features familiar gameplay from "Crash Bandicoot," "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back," and "Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped." It was also tweaked to fit the needs of modern gamers by including auto-save features, time attach mode, and high-quality graphics.

The official social media of the team behind "Crash Bandicoot" also revealed that his sister, Coco, will also be playable. While Crash will be taking out enemies with his iconic body slam, Coco can do the same with a double leg drop. Not one to be outdone by modern times, Coco will look exactly the same as she did in the original installments, except this time, she brings a smartphone for snapping selfies.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" will be released on June 30 for $39.99. Hefty as the prize may be, fans are hoping it will be worth it, especially since it will include a nostalgic gameplay and a few more surprises. It will be released on PlayStation 4 (PS4).