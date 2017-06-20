E3 2017: Bethesda Shoots Down Rumors on 'Elder Scrolls 6'

Since the huge success of "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim," fans have been eagerly waiting on details about the next installment in the series. However, "The Elder Scrolls 6" remains to be a mystery as developer Bethesda Game Studios offered no details during the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

According to an interview with Geoff Knightly, Bethesda Game Studios' vice president Pete Hines revealed that the developers are focused on the big projects they are currently handling. For one, Bethesda is working with Nintendo to have "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim" on Switch. Hines also said that even when they tried to manage expectations for "The Elder Scrolls 6," Bethesda still received fan requests for information about it.

Basing it on that interview, it seems that "The Elder Scrolls 6" will not be coming to any console anytime soon. Until Bethesda Game Studios achieves success in its current big projects, the developers will not be focusing on the development of the new installment. Furthermore, Hines also confirmed in the interview with Knightly that any information about "The Elder Scrolls 6" is nothing but fan speculation.

Fans were understandably disappointed when Bethesda confirmed that "The Elder Scrolls 6" is still not in the development process. During the E3, many expected receive any information about it, but considering Bethesda's current priority, it is only logical to conclude that the development of the much-anticipated installment will require all their efforts and forces, which simply is not possible at the moment.

In the meantime, "The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition" can be enjoyed through Nintendo's flagship console, Switch. It will include new gameplay features and additional loot. It will also include the famed Master Sword. While it may not be "The Elder Scrolls 6" that fans are so eagerly waiting for, the experience should be worth enjoying.