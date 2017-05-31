E3 2017 News: All the Company Lineups and Schedules

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is almost here! In a matter of weeks, players from all over the world will witness different game developers and platforms present their lineup for the rest of the year. Conferences from these gaming brands will definitely keep everybody busy, so it is important that every fan knows what date and time their favorite games will have their presentations. Whose presentation is everybody going to see first?

REUTERS/KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Attendees walk past Nintendo Co.'s Super Smash Bros. signage at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2014.

The first brand to hold their presentation this year is Electronic Arts. The company will kick off the festivities with EA Play, where they will talk about their upcoming games. So, players who are waiting for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" and other sports-themed games should take note of this schedule: Saturday, June 10 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Microsoft will follow EA to present at E3 2017. Players should expect updates on games like the "Sea of Thieves" and "Crackdown 3." Not only games, but Microsoft is expected to reveal details about their upcoming console, Project Scorpio. The company will have their presentation on Sunday, June 11 at 5 p.m. EDT.

Aside from Microsoft, Bethesda will also have their conference on the same date. The company is said to feature two new games and their presentation is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT that day.

Two big names are set to hold their conferences on Monday, June 12. The first one will be Ubisoft, who is expected to reveal details about their highly anticipated games, "Assassin's Creed Empire," "Far Cry 5," "The Crew 2" and "South Park." The company will start their presentation at 4 p.m. EDT.

Sony will be keeping up with their Monday evening tradition at E3. The company is expected to talk about their future games like "God of War," "Spider-Man," "Days Gone" and much more. Sony is the second platform to present at the expo and will start their conference at 9 p.m. EDT.

On Tuesday, June 13, Nintendo will be taking the spotlight with their events. The company already said they won't be holding a conference like last year, but will still make presentations like directs and other digital events. Expect Nintendo to give an update on their upcoming games. Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 will start at 12 p.m. EDT

E3 2017 will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California. Although there are events that start ahead of the official dates, the main expo is scheduled from June 13 to 15.