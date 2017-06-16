E3 2017 News and Updates: EA Unveils 'FIFA 18' with Cristiano Ronaldo on the Cover

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is the one event every year that the gaming community lives for. It is when they expect their respective game developers to surprise them with treats and trailers for upcoming video games. This year, aside from Nintendo's solid comeback in the market, Electronic Arts (EA) is taking the throne as the tech giant that garnered most of the community's attention. And it could only be because of the details revealed about the upcoming "FIFA 2018."

EA official website"FIFA 18" to feature Cristiano Ronaldo

The football-inspired sports video game has been a fan favorite ever since the first version was released by EA way back in 1993. With the help of technological advancements and pure talent, the game developers have come up with the latest — and probably the best — installment for the game. "FIFA 18" features Cristiano Ronaldo on its cover and it is a detail that most football fans did not miss.

Ronaldo's form is more than just the result of EA's creativity. In fact, it was the world-renowned player himself who took the time to capture his motions specifically for "FIFA 18."

According to reports, "FIFA 2018" will feature a narrative-driven, single-player campaign. EA's flagship game franchise will also pick up where the previous installment left off. It follows Premier League Alex Hunter, who embarks on a journey to establish a name for himself and finally be more than just legendary Jim Hunter's grandson.

For its second consecutive year, EA has again decided to let the game run on the Frostbite engine. Although it was originally developed for the "Battlefield" series, it seems like the tech giant has deemed it to be a better engine for "FIFA 18." Furthermore, it will not be released on Nintendo's Switch, a fact that may have disappointed some fans.

"FIFA 2018" will have early-access session on Sept. 26. The game itself will be released in the U.S. for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PC on Sept. 29.