E3 2017 News and Updates: Everything to Know About 'Death Stranding'

For as long as the gaming community remembers, "Death Stranding" has been in the development process. During the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), fans were expecting a trailer for the much-anticipated video game. However, they were disappointed to find otherwise. To appease fans, the chairman of Worldwide Studios and Sony Interactive's president Shawn Layden offered a few details about "Death Stranding."

YouTube/KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS"Death Stranding" to have wildly new concept in terms of story or gameplay design

Aside from the trailers that were previously released, the team behind Hideo Kojima's "Death Stranding" has been alarmingly silent. With the absence of details about the video game at E3, Layden hurried to reassure fans.

"It's up and running," Layden said, as reported by The Telegraph. "It's been aided tremendously after Kojima-san decided to co-opt the Decima [graphics] engine from Guerrilla [that powered Horizon Zero Dawn]. And, gosh, that really gave him a leg up to get up and running and test it and have some prototype levels running."

When asked as to whether or not he has had some experience of the game, Layden answered that he actually had hands on experience with it. This means that at the very least, Kojima's "Death Stranding" exists.

Perhaps the best thing that can explain the delay of details for "Death Stranding" is Kojima's vision of it. According to reports, when the acclaimed game designer explained the concept to the team, no one understood it at first because he was trying to create something new and different for the waiting fans.

Despite the disappointment, fans are expecting to hear more about "Death Stranding" during Sony's PlayStation Experience conference in December. Considering Kojima's reputation for making unique gameplays and plotlines, fans can only hope that "Death Stranding" is everything they want it to be. Although he has also been known to create complicated features in video games, Kojima has yet to release a subpar game.

"Death Stranding" still has no release date, but it is expected to arrive to PlayStation 4 (PS4).