E3 2017 News and Updates: Nintendo to Release 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2'

Nintendo is really pulling out the big guns when it comes to getting a solid footing in the intense competition against Sony and Microsoft. Announced during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this week, one of their popular games is set to come back better than ever. "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is Nintendo's take on the science fiction world and if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it will be one of the best game experiences on Switch.

YouTube/Nintendo Screenshot from the official trailer of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

Developed by Monolith Soft and published by Nintendo, "Xenoblade Chronicles" managed to make an arguably solid stand in the marketplace when it was released in 2010. Given the well-developed sci-fi world and the fact that it was a role-playing game, "Xenoblade Chronicles" had fans clamoring for more. Nintendo intends to deliver with the sequel, "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

According to Den of Geek, "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will pick up where the original left off by introducing new worlds, characters and gameplay. Of course, fans also expect a great gaming soundtrack. After all, the tech giant hired the same creators of the original title's soundtrack, which was hailed as one of the best ever composed for video games.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will be released on the Nintendo Switch and the trailer showcased the large-scale exploration that gamers can enjoy as they go through their journey in the sci-fi world. Nintendo has yet to give notable details on "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" but fans are hoping to hear more in the coming months. So far, the only thing that fans have to feast on is the 40-minute trailer released by the tech giant recently.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" features the story of Rex and Pyra who embark on a journey to find the latter's long lost home, Elysium, which is known to be the paradise for all of humanity.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" will have a holiday release.