E3 2017 News and Updates: 'No Man's Sky' Inspires Ubisoft into Creating 'Starlink: Battle of Atlas'

Hello Games' "No Man's Sky" did not really fly when it was released last year. Fans were disappointed with the turnout and gameplay, and pretty soon, the game developers lost many fans. So far, Hello Games is still trying to find a way to get the hype back, but in the meantime, it looks like Ubisoft was inspired by its idea and proceeded to create "Starlink: Battle of Atlas."

"Players will be able to use their starships to explore the game's vast planets up close in a skimmer mode, take to the skies to fly quickly to their next objective, or blast out into the vacuum of space to travel between planets and engage in blistering space dogfights," said Ubisoft in a press release.

If that synopsis given in the company's press release sounds familiar, it would be because of Hello Games' "No Man's Sky." The game developers marketed it is as a video game that offers a vast universe with millions of planets for gamers to explore. Although the actual output lacks exactly what they advertised, fans did concede that the idea would have been thrilling and exciting.

Ubisoft's trailer for "Starlink: Battle of Atlas" showcases the graphics and gameplay, and so far, it looks good enough to be mildly interesting. Many of the skeptics are expecting the game developers to give them something that "No Man's Sky" was not able to give because if it is just going to be about planetary explorations, then it might be no better than Hello Games' flagship product.

Considering how "No Man's Sky" is still struggling to establish solid ground in the gaming world, fans had mixed reactions toward Ubisoft's "Starlink: Battle of Atlas." Some were hopeful, but others only had raised eyebrows for the trailer.

"Starlink: Battle of Atlas" was announced during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and is set to arrive to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (PS4) next year.