E3 2017 News, Announcements: Bethesda Reveals More Details on 'Skyrim' on Nintendo Switch; Previews 'Fallout 4', 'Doom' VR Versions

After seeing "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" repeatedly on the Nintendo Switch advertisements since last year, Bethesda Softworks has announced more gameplay details for the game port. Meanwhile, the video game company has also previewed — for the first time — the virtual reality versions of "Fallout 4" and "Doom."

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" on the Nintendo Switch

The first ever Nintendo Switch video teaser was released on Oct. 20 last year, and barely halfway through the trailer, some of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's" gameplay was featured in it.

However, the announcement from Bethesda's end did not arrive until last January. Then, during the company's pre-Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 event, they revealed more details on what players can do with "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" on the Nintendo Switch.

This is the first time "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" is going to be released on a Nintendo-made console and it comes with several exclusive features that combined two of the most sought after open world video games — "Skyrim" and "The Legend of Zelda."

With "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" playing on the Nintendo Switch, players can explore the world of Skyrim in a costume that looks similar to that of "The Legend of Zelda's" main protagonist Link's attire.

According to reports, during its presentation in the recent E3 event, a trailer featured a Link amiibo on "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" that came with several items native to Hyrule.

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" has also been updated to support motion controls since the Nintendo Switch works with Joy-Con controllers. The game will launch later this year.

"Fallout" and "Doom" VR

About a year after virtual reality versions for "Fallout 4" and "Doom" were announced, Bethesda has released their first ever preview trailers.

For the "Fallout 4" trailer, players got a glimpse of what it would look like exploring the wasteland and assembling body armors from a VR perspective.

Meanwhile, in "Doom's" own video teaser, fans got a sneak peek on how they could fight huge alien creatures on VR.

Both games will be supported by the HTC Vive VR headset. The "Fallout 4" VR will be released in October while "Doom" arrives later on Dec. 29.