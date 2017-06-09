E3 2017 Nintendo Direct Predictions: 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2,' 'Fire Emblem' Details to Be Announced Next Week?

Nintendo may veer away from the typical press conferences for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), but video gamers are still looking forward to the studio's upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday, June 13.

Nintendo What should video gamers expect during the Nintendo Direct event at E3 2017?

The highly anticipated E3 2017 Nintendo Direct event will begin at 12 p.m. EDT, then a short live stream presentation that will be hosted by Nintendo Treehouse will shortly begin at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The entire Nintendo Direct event is expected to drop more information about "Super Mario Odyssey," but it is also expected to unveil more surprises during as well.

Some of the highly anticipated games that are expected to make its presence felt in the upcoming event includes "Fire Emblem" and "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

According to reports, there is little information given regarding the next installment of the "Fire Emblem" franchise, which makes the prospect of getting more details about it in Nintendo's E3 2017 event exciting. The release date for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is also expected to be announced as well.

Polygon has said that the Nintendo Direct event during E3 2017 will allot some time to highlight the upcoming projects of independent game designers for the Nintendo Switch, just like what the game studio did during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2017 in late February.

The report also mentioned that several Nintendo 3DS titles will be presented during the event, including "Miitopia," "Hey! Pikmin," and a still-unannounced game that is expected to be released alongside the upcoming New Nintendo 2DS XL portable console on July 28.

But while Nintendo has yet to confirm if the speculations about the presentations during the E3 2017 are true, the game studio announced that they will also hold a "Pokkén Tournament DX" alongside the "ARMS" and "Splatoon 2" tournaments next week.

The 2017 "Pokkén Tournament DX" Invitational is scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 14 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Nintendo's presentations during E3 2017 will be streamed on the game studio's website.