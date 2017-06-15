E3 2017: Nintendo Reveals Upcoming Titles for Switch

As many fans have put it, Nintendo did not disappoint during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this week.

Youtube/Nintendo A screenshot of "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" from Nintendo Spotlight

The Nintendo Spotlight wasn't long but fans were very happy about the Japanese gaming giant's presentation. The 25-minute video shared a lot about the company's upcoming games, even those that are still in early development. As such, it looks like more people are going to buy the Nintendo Switch very soon.

From the classic Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) genre to the colorful adventures of characters like Kirby, a lot fans were satisfied with Nintendo's games for this year's E3. So what are gamers going to be playing soon?

One of the highly anticipated games on the Nintendo Switch is "Xeboblade Chronicles 2." The company released a full trailer and it clearly shows that the game has all the elements of a classic RPG. The sequel to the "Xenoblade Chronicles" is set to be released this holiday season.

Another wonderful title revealed by the company is a new "Kirby" game that is headed to the Switch next year. From the trailer, fans were able to see a little snippet of its gameplay and Kirby himself kicking enemy butts.

Aside from those titles, a new "Pokémon" game is also headed to the Switch in 2018. The Pokemon Company's CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara said at E3 2017 that the team is developing a mainline series for Nintendo's newest platform. He didn't reveal anything about it yet aside from the possible release but fans are already very excited.

One of the biggest surprises at Nintendo's E3 2017 Spotlight was probably the announcement of "Metroid Prime 4." The company did not reveal much about the game similar to the "Pokémon" announcement, but this new game will definitely be a good addition to the platform's list of titles.

More games were revealed by Nintendo as well as other upgrades like the new "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" downloadable content (DLC). The video is available on YouTube and interested players can check it out.