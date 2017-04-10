E3 2017 Dates: EA Play Starts June 10

The 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo is fast approaching, and more gaming industry leaders and companies are revealing their plans for the event.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonAn Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2015.

The latest of these is gaming company Electronic Arts, known for developing and publishing games such as "The Sims" franchise and the recent "Mass Effect: Andromeda," as they have recently revealed their key plans for the upcoming E3 event.

Based on a press release posted in their own blog, EA will hold their EA Play 2017 event on Saturday, June 10 to 12. The program will start by 3 p.m. EDT and attendees can witness exclusive interviews, gameplay deep dives, and a number of competitive events.

Other than that, attendees can get their hands on "Star Wars Battlefront 2," the upcoming "Need for Speed" game, and sporting simulation games such as "FIFA 18," "Madden 18," and "NBA Live 18."

Other than that, the company will reveal more details in the coming weeks. "We will have a lot more to share soon about all you'll experience at EA PLAY this year, and are looking forward to hearing more from you about what you want to see," EA said in its blog.

The keynote will be broadcast live, but for those who plan to attend the event in person, EA has announced that ticket sales for their EA Play 2017 event will be sold starting April 20, 12 p.m. EDT. Details about the ticket prices will be revealed later on.

Unlike last year, this year's EA Play 2017 will be held in Hollywood instead of LA Live.

Other companies like Microsoft and Bethesda have also confirmed that they will hold keynote briefings by Sunday, June 11, while Sony is set to hold theirs on Monday, June 12.

The main E3 2017 event will start on Wednesday, June 14 to 16 and it will be open to the public for the first time, allowing 15,000 of them to join in at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Other gaming companies and industry leaders such as Activision and Ubisoft are also expected to showcase their upcoming games and other product developments during the event.