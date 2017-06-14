E3 2017 PlayStation Press Conference News: Sony Announces New Game Details, PSX 2017 Later This Year

Sony concluded its PlayStation Press Conference for Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 on Monday, June 12, where a number of important announcements were made.

Sony PlayStation Japanese game studio Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed a lot of surprises during the PlayStation Press Conference at E3 2017.

For this year's presentation, the game studio shared more details about their highly anticipated titles and unveiled several surprises along the way. This includes news for the next installment of the "Uncharted" franchise called "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy."

The trailer showcased the upcoming adventures of Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross who will both serve as heroines of the new "Uncharted" game. The two will do everything to rescue the tusk of Ganesh from their enemies. The trailer further revealed that the game will be released to the market on Aug. 22.

Sony also revealed more details about Insomniac Games' new "Spider-Man" title through footage that was launched during the game studio's panel. It features the web-crawling hero donning his one-of-a-kind in-game costume that comes with a white spider emblem. The trailer revealed that aside from Peter Parker, the other Spider-Man Miles Morales will also appear in the upcoming game.

The game studio announced during its E3 2017 press conference that the popular PlayStation 2 game "Shadow of the Colossus" will have an HD remake for PlayStation 4. The action-adventure game that was initially released in 2005 was already re-released for PlayStation 3 in 2011, but the game developers will still come up with a better version for the latest gaming console in 2018.

The Japanese game studio also surprised "Destiny" fans when they announced that the highly anticipated "Destiny 2" game will be released on Sept. 6, two days earlier than its expected release date on Sept. 8. It was announced that the game's PlayStation 4 edition will have an exclusive gear, ship, strike, weapons, as well as a player-versus-player (PvP) map.

The event featured several upcoming titles for PlayStation VR as well, including "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim," "Bravo Team," "Final Fantasy 15, "Moss," "Superhot VR" and an adventure game called "Starchild."

In addition, the game studio announced that another press conference titled PlayStation Experience will be conducted in Anaheim, California on Dec. 9 and 10.