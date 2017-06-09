E3 2017 Predictions: Microsoft Speculated to Launch Project Scorpio at Press Event, Bundle It with 'Crackdown 3'

Before this year's E3 2017 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) kicks off, Microsoft is holding a press briefing on June 11 in line with the annual event. While anything can happen at the upcoming press briefing, it is already suspected that it will serve as a venue for the unveiling of Project Scorpio and the reveal of important updates on upcoming Xbox games.

Facebook/XboxSpeculations on the launch of the Xbox Project Scorpio at Microsoft's press event at this year's E3 are strong.

According to reports, with the Project Scorpio already slated for a commercial release this holiday season, it is likely for Microsoft to reveal its latest gaming console at its E3 2017 press event. In fact, as seen in the photo above taken from Xbox's official Facebook page, it is apparent that the Project Scorpio will finally be unveiled.

However, even before Microsoft releases an official statement, it is already speculated that the Project Scorpio will be dropped in the market on Nov. 21 and will carry a price tag of $499. It also is said that Project Scorpio may not really be the name of the upcoming console, as it may be nothing more than the symbolism for its arrival date, Nov. 21, which falls under the sign of Scorpio in western astrology. Hence, some suspect that the Project Scorpio may actually be called the Xbox Synergy.

Meanwhile, apart from the unveiling of Project Scorpio, it is also speculated that Microsoft's E3 2017 press event may also launch "Crackdown 3" as, allegedly, Microsoft will use the highly anticipated game to showcase Project Scorpio's 6 teraflops of pure processing power. As "Crackdown 3" was announced at the E3 2014, there is no denying that the game has been in development for a long time already. Hence, it is said that it won't be surprising if it debuts at the E3 or if Microsoft announces it as a bundle for Project Scorpio.

In addition to "Crackdown 3," it is also predicted that Microsoft may drop the gameplay demo details of "Sea of Thieves" as, after all, the game is slated to arrive in February next year and little is still known about it. The indie game "Cuphead" may also make an appearance at Microsoft's E3 2017 press event as it is, likewise, suspected to arrive later this month or in July.

While the above-mentioned predictions are nothing short of exciting, they are nothing but speculations at this point in time. With Microsoft's E3 2017 press event already happening on Sunday, June 11, it won't take long before all suspicions and speculations will be answered.