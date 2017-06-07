E3 2017 Predictions: New Game Titles, DLCs to Be Announced by Major Game Studios?

The start of the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is just around the corner. But predictions about the biggest revelations from the video gaming industry continue to come out one week before the big event.

facebook/E3Expo Announcement photo for the upcoming E3 2017.

According to reports, the launch of several highly anticipated game titles will happen at E3 2017. This includes the upcoming action-adventure survival horror game "Days Gone" from SIE Bend Studio. New PlayStation 4 exclusive titles are also expected to be revealed during the companies' press panels next week.

The Verge has claimed that Bethesda is gearing up to confirm the rumors about the sequels of some of its popular games like "Wolfenstein: The New Order," "The Evil Within," as well as the next "Fallout" installment.

Nintendo is also expected to make major announcements during E3 2017, specifically about the follow-ups for Nintendo Switch. According to a report, Retro Studios will finally release a new game for the latest gaming console since their last release was "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze" in 2014.

It has been mentioned that fans of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" could finally see a brand-new downloadable content (DLC) for Nintendo Switch. It may be released alongside the highly anticipated "Super Mario Odyssey" DLC.

Third-party publishers are also expected to unveil their upcoming projects during this year's video game trade show. If the rumors are true, PlayStation users might learn about the soon-to-be-released bonus contents of "Far Cry 5" and "Assassin's Creed Origins." Activision is also expected to unveil new information about "Call of Duty: WW2."

On the other hand, Microsoft is expected to make some announcements involving the upcoming Project Scorpio console. The studio is also believed to reveal more updates about "Halo," "Forza Motorsport," "Crackdown" and others.

E3 2017 will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It starts on Tuesday, June 13, up until Thursday, June 15.