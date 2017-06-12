E3 2017 Top Games News: EA, Microsoft and Bethesda Reveal New Titles

The gates for this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) are about to open, but three of the biggest game studios have already dropped their upcoming game titles during press conferences held over the weekend.

facebook/E3Expo The latest game titles are being announced at the ongoing E3 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

On Saturday, June 10, Electronic Arts (EA) unveiled the latest trailer for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" during the EA Play press panel. According to the game studio, all the post-release downloadable content (DLC) for the upcoming game like maps, heroes and new modes will be released for free instead of requiring an expensive season pass. The game is expected to come out on Nov. 17.

BioWare's latest IP called "Anthem" was also presented during the EA Play 2017. While the game developer merely confirmed the game's existence during the panel, more details about the upcoming sci-fi themed game was revealed during Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference on Sunday, June 11.

Other important announcements during EA Play 2017 included a new title from Hazelight called "A Way Out," which is described as a co-op prison break game that can be played using a split-screen.

The studio will also release "Madden NFL 18" which will come with its first-ever story mode, as well as the next installment of the "Need for Speed" franchise, "Need for Speed Payback."

Meanwhile, Microsoft unveiled some of their highly anticipated games including "Assassin's Creed Origins" which will be about an Egyptian magus. They also announced some details for "Forza Motorsport 7" which will come with 250 more cars compared to its predecessors, as well as the much-awaited release of "Crackdown 3," to be released on Nov. 7.

Microsoft further revealed that their next-generation console called the Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio, will be available in the market on Nov. 7 for $499.

On the other hand, Bethesda conducted their own press event after Microsoft's Xbox presentation. During their presentation, the game studio revealed that they will be releasing a new standalone chapter for "Dishonored" that will come out on Sept. 15, while the sequel for "Wolfenstein: The New Order" called "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" will come out on Oct. 27.

Bethesda also unveiled the trailer for "The Evil Within 2," showing the return of the 2014 game's original protagonist Sebastian Castellanos.

More game titles are expected to be announced by Sony, Ubisoft and Nintendo during their own press conferences at E3 2017 beginning on Tuesday, June 13, up to Thursday, June 15.