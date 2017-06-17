E3 2018 Schedule: Dates for Next Year's Expo Revealed

The Electronic Entertainment Expo wraps up after a week of announcements, spotlights, and playthroughs by all the major names in gaming. As attendees at the Los Angeles Convention Center walked out of the venue, they were greeted by a sign telling them that the expo will return next year.

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianHead of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer introduces the Xbox One X gaming console during the Xbox E3 2017 media briefing.

The sign read, "See your next year!" with the date June 12 to 14, 2018. So after a year-long breather, gaming's biggest event is indeed returning around the same time next year.

Attendance at this year's E3, according to Gamespot, reached a whopping 68,400 people. Included in that number are 15,000 public tickets sold for the first time in the event's history. Indeed the expo was a big show as far as attendance is concerned and definitely something to beat at the 2018 E3.

All the big three gaming companies, namely Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, had their respective spotlights and announcements. So for those not fortunate enough to be at the Los Angeles Convention Center last week, here's an idea on what each company did at the event.

Microsoft obviously had a huge presence not only because of their game announcements and playthroughs. Most of the hype was centered on the unveiling of their newest console, the Xbox One X, previously known as Project Scorpio.

As for their biggest rival, Sony, their answer to Microsoft's newest console is virtual reality. With Microsoft not planning to release their own VR technology at least until next year, Sony seemed to capitalize on its PlayStation VR. The company unveiled a number of VR titles during the event to cash in on the opportunity.

And finally there's Nintendo, which propped up its handheld console, the Nintendo Switch, during the event. Aside from releasing several first-party games for the Switch and other devices, the company also announced their plans to port all major game releases to the handheld to boost player engagement and sales.

And that's it for this year's E3, giving gamers a lot to look forward to going into the holidays and the New Year. The E3 2018 will return to Los Angeles next year, same venue, but hopefully with more new games and hardware.