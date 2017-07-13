EA Access, Origin Access Now Include 'Battlefield 1,' 'Titanfall 2' and More

YouTube/Battlefield The May update for "Battlefield 1" is not entirely a content update.

Two of the biggest names in first-person shooters are coming to Electronic Arts EA Access and Origins Access programs. "Battlefield 1" and "Titanfall 2" will join other titles in the subscription service starting this September.

"Battlefield 1" will take players back to the Great War for some good old-fashioned trench warfare. A game where players can ride early appeals as well as horses certainly has its own appeal.

For those who would rather ride a giant robot to the depths of hell and back, "Titanfall 2" is the sequel to the highly successful "Titanfall." The shooter recently released a new expansion that introduced a new map as well as new abilities.

Meanwhile, for sports-loving gamers, "FIFA 18" Play First Trial is also en route to both the Origin Access and EA Access this September. Experience the thrill of the premiere soccer sim before its release on Sept. 29 this year.

Other titles to make the list this week include four expansions of DICE's "Star Wars Battlefront: Outer Rim," "Bespin," "Death Star" and "Rogue One: Scarif." They will join the original "Star Wars Battlefront" title who made the list late last year.

The "Sims 4's Digital Deluxe Edition" also made the list of games coming exclusively to Origin Access. Also included are PC titles "Oxenfree" by developer Night School Studio and Double Damage Games' space sim "Rebel Galaxy."

As for EA Access, a trifecta of Play First Trials will be available for "Madden NFL 18," "NHL 18," and "NBA LIVE 18." The games will be made available one by one starting this month through September.

For those who want to get in on this service, the subscription costs $4.99 a month or $29.99 annually. EA Access is currently available for Xbox One and it has 45 titles in its collection, while Origins Access may be enjoyed on PCs and boasts over 70 games in its roster.