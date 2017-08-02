EA Exec Says Delay of 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Provides Them 'Little Bit of Opportunity'

Rockstar Games Promotional image for "Red Dead Redemption 2."

For Electronic Arts, the sudden delay of "Red Dead Redemption 2's" release provides them a "little bit of opportunity" as far as market competition is concerned.

In the course of the discussion in the company's most recent earnings call with its investors, EA chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen was asked how they viewed the imminent tight competition in the video game market. It was pointed out that in the coming months, a list of highly popular titles will be launched, such as "Destiny 2," "Assassin's Creed: Origins," and "Call of Duty: WWII."

Jorgensen admitted (via Seeking Alpha): "That does open up a little bit of opportunity, I think, for everybody."

The company official also pointed out that "Red Dead Redemption 2" was not considered "in the plans for our third quarter, fourth quarter of the calendar year." If Rockstar Games did not announce the launch delay, the much-requested game could have arrived sometime in fall and would have made the sales competition tighter in late 2017.

However, on a positive note, Jorgensen also explained that the release of massively popular games, even those not developed or published by EA, typically have a good effect for every entity involved in the video games industry. He said: "We've always competed against most of those titles you mentioned or all those titles you've mentioned. And so I don't think it bothers us, but it excites us."

As an example, Jorgensen recalled the time when another widely famous Rockstar Games title — "Grand Theft Auto V" — was released. He explained: "When it came out ... it grows the overall market ... It drives excitement in the marketplace, and we like that. It benefits the consumer and it benefits us because it generates a lot of buzz around games."

"Red Dead Redemption 2" features a classic Wild Western theme and the story of a group of outlaws journeying across America. Rockstar Games explained that the game needed more time since its development includes the process of crafting the game "from the ground up" for the latest models of gaming consoles.

Despite thousands of fans signing online petitions for a PC version of the "Red Dead Redemption 2," the possibility for it to become reality still seems vague.