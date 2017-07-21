EA Gamescom 2017 Plans: Gameplay Details, Other Surprises to Be Unveiled at 2017 Gamescom

Facebook / EA EA Games reveals plans for the upcoming Gamescom 2017.

EA Games officially laid out its plans for the upcoming Gamescom 2017 a month before the annual video games trade fair opens its doors in Cologne, Germany.

The game studio revealed its schedule for the upcoming trade fair in its blog post. It revealed that its event will begin on Monday, Aug. 21, at exactly 6:30 p.m. CET/9:30 am PDT. The studio will use the stage to launch some of its highly anticipated gameplays, several live matches, as well as a number of surprises.

EA also revealed that it will set up as many as 400 gameplay stations within its designated booth that will be made available to all Gamescom 2017 attendees starting Aug. 22 up to Aug. 26. This will allow players to try out some of the games, which include the upcoming "Need for Speed Payback," "Star Wars Battlefront 2," "EA Sports FIFA 18," "Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar," as well as some of its best-selling mobile games like "FIFA Mobile" and "Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes."

Reports also claim that the game studio's content creators from the EA Business Lounge will also attend the annual trade fair to talk about their upcoming game titles. They will also allow other interested players who will not be able to attend the event in Germany to get the blow-by-blow details from their scheduled panel presentation through live stream.

Also, the studio promises to provide a lot of other activities in its booth during the entire Gamescom 2017 event. It will also present several entertainment presentations like musical performances and competitions at the central stage. Attendees will also be treated with numerous producer interviews, gameplay deep dives, among others.

Other details about EA Games' upcoming Gamescom 2017 plans are expected to be announced at the company's social media accounts such as Twitter in the coming days.