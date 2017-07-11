EA/Origin Access Library Expands With Addition of 'Titanfall 2' and 'Battlefield 1'

Twitter/@OriginInsider/EA "Titanfall 2" and "Battlefield 1" arrives in EA/Origin Access this summer.

Electronic Arts recently announced it will be adding more games such as "Titanfall 2" and "Battlefield 1" to the libraries of EA Access and Origin Access.

EA Access, a subscription-based service, was first launched exclusively on Xbox One in 2014 as Sony reportedly declined to adapt it for PlayStation 4 players. Then, in 2016, EA opened the same type of service for PC gamers and called it Origin Access.

For $4.99 per month, Xbox One and PC gamers can register to the Netflix-like service, except members will get EA-released games instead of films and TV shows.

Recently, EA announced through a blog post: "We're pleased to announce that the best shooters of the year are coming to Origin Access (PC) and EA Access (Xbox One) – members will soon be able to play all Star Wars Battlefront Expansions, Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 as much as they want!"

According to the same post, the "Star Wars Battlefront" expansions included are "Outer Rim," "Bespin," "Death Star" and "Rogue One: Scarif." They are all going to be released for Xbox One and PC members.

Subscribers will also get the exclusive chance to try "FIFA 18" and its new story campaign, which is called "The Journey: Alex Hunter Returns," even before its launch on Sept. 29.

Exclusive to EA Access members, EA will also add 'Play First' trials for upcoming sports simulation video games "Madden NFL 18" (releases on Aug. 25), "NHL 18" (available on Sept. 15), and "NBA Live 18" (arrives sometime later this year).

Meanwhile, Origin Access members will also have exclusive contents such as "The Sims 4 Digital Deluxe Edition," "Oxenfree," and "Rebel Galaxy."

While EA has not yet announced specific release dates for some of the EA/Origin Access treats, they told players to watch out for the said titles from July to September 2017.

Gamers can also register for an entire year's subscription for $29.99 both on EA Access and Origin Access.