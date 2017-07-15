Earn Double XP Points in 'Star Wars: Battlefront'

Facebook/EAStarWars "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on Origin for PC.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" was first revealed at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It was met with true excitement and thrill from the fans, which apparently only served to push the developers behind the game title to give what they can to the community. Recently, it was revealed that those who are still enjoying "Star Wars: Battlefront," the original, can enjoy double experience points this weekend. The treat will last until July 16.

Published by Electronic Arts, "Star Wars: Battlefront" is still alive despite the fact that most old and new fans of the game title are looking and anticipating the release of the sequel on Nov. 17. In the meantime, fans can continue to enjoy the original release despite the fact that the developers already announced that they will not be releasing any new expansions for the game. But that is surprisingly okay because this weekend gives the players a chance to earn double XP. Furthermore, it will not be restricted to a specific event. Players can enjoy double XP points on any mode and on any map.

According to reports, the surprise for the fans might actually be a teaser and a primer for the multiplayer beta of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2." This way, Electronic Arts actually managed to get everyone to enjoy a little practice in the original, which arguably allows them to work on the upcoming sequel without overwhelming pressure.

Before the worldwide release of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2," players are advised to take some time to get themselves a free EA account, which will give them free post-launch content from the developers. Unlike the original, this one will not be having a Season Pass. Considering the fact that "Star Wars: Battlefront" did not offer the opportunity to enjoy a multiplayer mode, fans are expecting a lot for that same feature in the sequel, which has been announced to be part of the system.