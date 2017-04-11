What Do The Easter Bunny And Easter Eggs Have To Do With Easter?

The mention of Easter will more popularly have people connecting the celebration with bunnies and eggs more than it will bring them to rolled stones and empty tombs. Easter tradition is celebrated by many through activities like egg hunting and egg painting. Where do these traditions come from and what do they have to do with Easter?

The lore comes from a belief in a legendary being called Eastre (or Eostre) who was known as the goddess of spring by the Saxons of Northern Europe. While this is the most common belief there is no specific historical evidence that can prove that such a belief ever existed formally. But this was the belief that Germans popularized in the 1700s.

The eggs and hare were known to be symbols of fertility and harvest as the egg was a product of reproduction and rabbits are known to have multiple offspring. In legend, there is also the belief of a mythical creature called the Easter Bunny who isn't really too different from Santa Claus (except in portrayed appearance) as it is thought to give children colorful eggs on Easter Sunday.

All of this of course has nothing to do with the Christian celebration of Easter that brings to light the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after His death. This is the true focus of the season.

Many church leaders and parents however have been faced with the challenge of deciding whether eggs and bunnies should be part of the celebration. Is there anything wrong with participating in activities like such in neighborhoods, malls and schools?

There's nothing inherently evil with eggs, bunnies and painting. God in fact made all these things and for good reasons as well. They all serve a purpose, and they can be parts of really fun activities and games I'm sure.

But in all of the celebrations, the important thing is that we do not lose the essence of our very lives not just on Easter Sunday but really on any day for that matter. God calls us to live in the light of Christ's resurrection making the gospel the solution to every issue and challenge we face.

In John 10:10, Jesus reminds us saying, "I came that they may have life and have it abundantly." Jesus came on earth as man, died as man, and was raised as God so that we may live for Him first and foremost. Easter is simply a reminder of that.

At the end of the day the question we should ask ourselves is if whether we live for the essence of Easter? It's is the resurrection that has made life eternal possible for all who believe- not just once a year but every single breathing moment of our lives?