Easter Movies 2017: 4 Best Classic Movies To Watch This Easter With Family

(Photo: The Christian Post) Jim Caviezel portrays Jesus Christ in "The Passion of the Christ" (2004); Diogo Morgado plays the same figure in "Son of God" (2014).

The Holy Week is a great time to find rest and recreation. Many work places might suspend operations and announce the majority of the week as holidays. So do most schools. And the question everyone has on their minds is this: "What can I do with all that free time?"

Some might consider hitting the beach, going on a road trip or even spending some time with loved ones back home. All of these are great, but I hope we also don't forget the true essence of the Holy Week which is to remember Jesus and His finished work on the cross and through the emptied grave.

I hope we never leave the true essence and the greatest source of that message- the Bible. However, that doesn't mean we can't experience Christ's work through other media. Movies can also be a great way to remember Christ's finished work.

There are some great movies that can help us experience the true message of the Holy Week which is no other than Jesus and what He has done for us. Here are four great movies for you and your family to watch this easter to do that.

The Passion of The Christ

Mel Gibson's take of the story of Christ's passion follows the last twelve hours after Jesus' death on the cross. It's been marked by critics and film institutions not just for its technical success but even for the powerful message it shares to both skeptic and believer. "The Passion of The Christ" is a great way to vividly get a picture of what Jesus had to go through for us all because of His love for us.

Son Of God

"Son of God" is yet another account of Jesus' life, death and resurrection that has its own emphasized strengths of its own. It's more complete than other stories and has a timeline that is non-linear but still very thematically clear. Released in 2014, the story also includes many other historical events as told in the Bible's New Testament following Jesus' ascension.

The Greatest Story Ever Told

A true classic, "The Greatest Story Ever Told" wonderfully recreates the account of Jesus from birth to resurrection. It also includes some pivotal events in Jesus' ministry such as the resurrection of Lazarus as an early picture of what would be His fate as well. The movie was released in 1965 but is still an Easter favorite for many.

Risen

This film is one of the most recent accounts of the days immediately following Jesus' resurrection from the dead seen from the eyes of a Roman Centurion tasked to find the body of Jesus either dead or alive. There is question to whether the Roman guard character Clavius played by Joseph Fiennes really existed in history, but the story still highlights the repercussions both physical and spiritual of Jesus' resurrection.