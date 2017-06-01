Eating Food Rich in Omega-3 Could Help Lessen Risk of Acquiring Alzheimer's

There is good evidence that eating fish, which contains omega-33, can prevent the occurrence of Alzheimer's disease. This was the conclusion reached by a research made by Amens Clinics in Costa Mesa, California after studying the brain scans of 166 patients from a psychiatric referral clinic.

Reuters/Denis BalibouseOne hemisphere of a healthy brain (L) is pictured next to one hemisphere of a brain of a person suffering from Alzheimer disease, at the Morphological unit of psychopathology in the Neuropsychiatry division of the Belle Idee University Hospital in Chene-Bourg near Geneva.

Using brain-imaging technology to scan 128 regions of their brains, the subjects were made to perform computer tasks to measure their mental skills. They were also given standard tests to measure their mental and emotional health, aside from having their omega-3 blood levels evaluated.

The researchers found that those with high levels of omega-3 in their system experience increased blood flow in the brain regions that control memory and learning. They are also better at acquiring and understanding information aside from having stronger mental and emotional health.

The trials determined that eating oily fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines boosts overall mental and emotional health. "This is very important research because it shows a correlation between lower omega-3 fatty acid levels and reduced brain blood flow to regions important for learning, memory, depression and dementia," said the study's lead author, Prof. Daniel Amen.

But some experts find the study to be lacking. Dr. Rosa Sancho, head of research at Alzheimer's Research U.K., noted that Prof. Amen's work failed to assess how much omega-3 is needed to combat neurological disorders. It also didn't look at any potential long-term benefits against neurological conditions like dementia.

The latest research bolsters an earlier study by Leibniz University in Hanover, Germany which warned that people that don't have omega-3 in their diet are at risk of neurocognitive disorders such as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, dyspraxia and autism spectrum disorders.

Another clinical trial made by the University of California on 1,500 volunteers above 60 years old showed that those who lack omega-3 fatty acids had the most brain shrinkage and tested lowest in visual memory, problem-solving, multi-tasking and abstract thinking.