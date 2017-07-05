Echo Dot Vs. Amazon Echo News: A Comparison of Features

Amazon Released in 2015, the Amazon Echo boasts a superior audio quality.

When it comes to smart home speakers, it is safe to say that Amazon is one of those that have definitely taken the lead with their all-new Echo and Echo Dot. By incorporating Alexa into their speakers, Amazon has enabled their Echo speakers to communicate with other smart devices via built-in voice assistant. So if one is on the hunt for a smart speaker, then, surely, Amazon is the place to go. However, choosing which speaker to buy can be a bit troubling.

Both the Amazon Echo and the Echo Dot contain seven omni-directional microphones that are able to detect voice anywhere in the room. However, when it comes to audio quality, the Amazon Echo trumps the Echo Dot. With a much bigger cylindrical 360 speaker, the audio quality of Amazon Echo is far superior to the Echo Dot but that does not mean the latter cannot produce good audio quality.

However, the fact that the Echo is a standalone should also be considered. This means that it cannot be connected to other speakers to further amplify the audio. In contrast to that, the Echo Dot can be connected to other speakers via 3.5 mm audio output jack.

When it comes to size, both speakers are portable. The Amazon Echo is definitely much bigger than the Echo Dot being 9.3 inches in height and 3.3 inches wide. The Echo Dot is of the same width; however, it is only 1.5 inches high. This makes the Echo Dot easier to store and carry.

Amazon The Echo Dot boasts it's portability and affordability compared with the Amazon Echo.

The Echo Dot is also a lot more affordable than the Amazon Echo. With a price of $49, one can already own an Echo Dot. The Amazon Echo, however, is priced at an outstanding $179 which makes it less affordable but its price is also justified by its superior audio quality.

In conclusion, the Echo Dot is a better option for those seeking a more affordable speaker but if one has the budget to spare and is looking for better audio quality, then the Amazon Echo is the best option to go for.

The Echo and Echo Dot are just two speakers in Amazon's ever-expanding roster. Amazon also features a new Echo Tap and a soon-to-be released Echo Show.