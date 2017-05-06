Ecobee4 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Smart Thermostat With Amazon Alexa Now Available

Home automation company Ecobee recently introduced its next-generation smart thermostat, Ecobee4, which comes with Amazon's intelligent personal assistant Alexa.

EcobeeA promotional image for the Ecobee4.

Ecobee4 features the company's signature room sensor technology which makes sure that temperature is even throughout the room, thus, eliminating hot and cold spots. It also detects occupancy and room temperature while Wi-Fi connectivity tracks local weather and temperature. Using these details, Ecobee is able to adjust settings accordingly to provide optimal levels of comfort.

Given that the Ecobee4 is a smart thermostat, it does a whole lot more than just measuring the temperature. The device is equipped with a built-in speaker, a microphone, and a touchscreen display, so users can not only ask Alexa to adjust the temperature but also set a timer, plan commutes, play music, and read the news, among others.

"We think the experience of simply asking Alexa to raise of lower the temperature in a room, or interacting with 12,000-plus other skills available on Alexa, will be delightful for customers," said Steve Rabuchin, Amazon Alexa vice president.

Furthermore, with far-field voice recognition, users can issue voice commands even from across the room. The smart thermostat can also be controlled via the Ecobee app, which is compatible with Android and iOS devices as well as the Apple Watch. The app can also be used to check on the device while users are on vacation.

Apart from providing real-time comfort, data gathered by Ecobee4 also helps users monitor how much energy they consume each month and how they are using their heating and cooling equipment. Also, the smart thermostat can send alerts and reminders when a piece of equipment is not working as it should.

Ecobee's new smart thermostat is compatible with Amazon Echo, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.

Ecobee4 is currently available to pre-order for $249. It is scheduled to arrive at retail stores on Monday, May 15.