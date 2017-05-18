Economist Uses Laws of Math and Science to Prove God Exists

While some men and women of science have expressed disbelief in God, one prominent economist has come out with a detailed rational explanation to prove that God truly exists.

Explaining his views in The Conversation, economist-turned-professor Robert H. Nelson said the tools that scientists depend on—the laws of math and science—can actually be used to prove the existence of God.

In his 2015 book "God? Very Probably: Five Rational Ways to Think about the Question of a God," Nelson examined physics, the philosophy of human consciousness, evolutionary biology, mathematics, the history of religion and theology to prove the existence of God.

In his The Conversation article, Nelson said all these branches of knowledge all point to the presence of a Divine Being.

For instance, in the field of mathematics, the public policy professor at the University of Maryland cited the "fundamental question" raised by 1963 Nobel Physics Prize winner Eugene Winger: Why did the natural world always–so far as we know–obey laws of mathematics?

Nelson said he agrees with Winger when he said that "the enormous usefulness of mathematics in the natural sciences is something bordering on the mysterious and there is no rational explanation for it."

Explaining further, he said, "it takes the existence of some kind of a God to make the mathematical underpinnings of the universe comprehensible."

Human consciousness is also "miraculous" as far as Nelson is concerned.

Just like mathematics, consciousness "has no physical presence in the world" since whatever images and thoughts that enter one's mind "have no measurable dimensions," he wrote.

"Yet, our nonphysical thoughts somehow mysteriously guide the actions of our physical human bodies," he pointed out.

"This is no more scientifically explicable than the mysterious ability of nonphysical mathematical constructions to determine the workings of a separate physical world," he said, indicating that only the existence of God can explain such mysteries.

Nelson points out another "miraculous" coincidence: "Buddhism, Confucianism, the philosophies of Plato and Aristotle, and the Hebrew Old Testament" apparently came into existence "at about the same time" in India, China, Greece and the Middle East, respectively—despite the fact that the people in those faraway lands had "little interaction with one another."

He said all "these astonishing things" offer further rational evidence" that "human beings may well be made 'in the image of God.'"