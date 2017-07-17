Ed Sheeran Books Another TV Role; Where Will the 'Shape of You' Singer Appear Next?

After his highly-discussed cameo on "Game of Thrones," Ed Sheeran will appear in another popular U.S. TV show next. This time, the "Shape of You" singer will be a cartoon version on the long-running series "The Simpsons."

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Ed Sheeran will be in the opening episode of "The Simpsons" season 29.

Sheeran will lend his voice to a character named Brendan in an episode scheduled to air on the show's 29th season premiere in October. Sheeran will also sing in "The Simpsons" as the episode will parody the film "La La Land" that starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Sheeran's cartoon version will take after Gosling's character, Sebastian, and Lisa Simpson will be attracted to Brendan.

"The Simpsons" executive producer Al Jean told Entertainment Weekly that the singer, who is fan of the show, expressed interest in making an appearance. Jean also confirmed that Sheeran recorded his part over the phone since he is based in England.

"This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing," Sheeran wrote on Instagram in confirming his "The Simpsons" guest stint. "Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on."

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Sheeran has a number of TV appearances under his belt even if he is mainly a successful music artist. He played a "struggling" musician in an episode of the NBC comedy series "Undateable" and he had a recurring role in the short-lived FX drama series "The Bastard Executioner."

Outside of U.S. television, Sheeran also had guest appearances in New Zealand's "Shortland Street" and Australia's "Home and Away." The singer also said he is interested in joining "Strictly Come Dancing" or "I'm a Celebrity" on U.K. TV.

The Grammy Award-winning singer also plans on doing a biopic. He described the planned movie about his life as "'8 Mile' meets 'Notting Hill'" and he reportedly met with a potential director to discuss how they can proceed with this "low-budget, indie, British-made film."

It's likely, however, that the film won't go into production until Sheeran is done with his upcoming music tour.