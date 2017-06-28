Ed Sheeran Debunks Rumor of Pre-Recorded Performance During Glastonbury Festival

Ed Sheeran fired back at critics for alleging that his Glastonbury performance was not a completely live performance.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokSinger Ed Sheeran arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California

The "Shape of You" singer posted a short, if somewhat exasperated, explanation on Twitter after some critics have accused him of playing pre-recorded tracks. On his post that he put up on Monday, June 26, Sheeran explained that he was using a loop pedal setup, instead of a recorded track as some have alleged.

"Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live," the singer wrote in his post. "It's a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x," he concluded as he basically told his critics to search online if they want a more in-depth explanation of what a loop station is.

Fans familiar with his live performances know that Ed Sheeran layers his tracks as he plays onstage, according to ET Online. Even then, some festival goers were quick to point out that a guitar track continued to play even as the 26-year old artist has stopped playing his instrument.

One critic took to Twitter to blast Sheeran with accusations of pretending to play. "Watching Ed Sheeran at Glasto. Why is he bothering with a guitar, it's carrying on in the background when he stops playing! #miming," the viewer vented on social media.

Sheeran's fans were quick to defend the singer, however. Some of them point out that these critics did not know how difficult it is to create the tracks live on stage. "These are obvs people that have never seen Ed live before, he doesn't need a band he does it all himself and sings LIVE, not many can do it!" one fan wrote as quoted by the Sun.

"U'd think @edsheeran is famous enough 4ppl to know how he builds his live performance.These backing track accusations R silly #glastonbury17," another fan said, dismissing the claims that Sheeran does not play live in his events.