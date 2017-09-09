Ed Sheeran Effect: Redheads Get Dating Boost Because of 'Shape of You' Singer, Study Says

Red-haired men are getting some boost when it comes to dating, thanks to "Shape of You" hitmaker Ed Sheeran. A new study revealed that there's an Ed Sheeran effect and it's favoring ginger men positively.

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Singer Ed Sheeran poses backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing" during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014.

One Poll asked 175 red-haired men and 1,000 women in a survey. A third of the women said they have a higher opinion of red-haired men because of Sheeran. Most of the men, however, revealed that they feel more confident with the color of their hair in part because of the singer's popularity.

Another study from Casumo showed a similar finding. One in five British men around 25 to 34-years-old admitted they got more attention from women since the crooner became a big hit.

"Ed Sheeran has shown how his appearance has no effect on his talent and more people are embracing their natural color," a spokesperson for Casumo said. "It seems that when it comes to gingers, the brighter the better."

Demand for ginger-haired sperm donors also increased at Co-ParentMatch. The site is a service for women who want to have their own kids.

"We looked at our search results and found that lots of women were typing in 'ginger sperm donors' and 'red hair sperm donors' so clearly there is a demand," Jenny Kearns of Co-ParentMatch stated. "Yet only two per cent of our donors have red hair."

In another poll, Sheeran is on the top 10 list of most attractive gingers. Also on the list are Prince Harry, Eddie Redmayne, Rupert Grint, and Ewan McGregor.

Sheeran himself is aware that being a red-head favors him well both in his work and his personal life. He told Daily Mail he used to be bullied about his hair as a child but it's the one thing that helped him stand out in such a competitive business.

"As a musician it has been my saving grace," Sheeran said. "If you see a ginger kid on TV and there is only one messy-haired ginger kid who plays guitar, it is very easy to find them on Youtube."