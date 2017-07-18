Ed Sheeran 'Game of Thrones' Song: There's a Bigger Meaning Behind 'Hands of Gold' for One Character

"Game of Thrones" fans were surprised about Ed Sheeran's cameo and singing in the season 7 premiere episode, which aired on Sunday, July 16. But there's a valid reason why "Hands of Gold" was included in the show and it might bear a big significance to the story moving forward, especially for one character.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Ed Sheeran's cameo on "Game of Thrones" might speak of a forthcoming death for one major character.

According to Vanity Fair, the lyrics to "Hands of Gold" come straight from the book series. It was supposedly written by a character named Symon Silver Tongue, a bard who does not appear on the show.

The lyrics contain a hidden message that Silver Tongue wanted to use against Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in connection with his secret affair with Shae (Sibel Kekilli). Allegedly, Silver Tongue wanted to blackmail Tyrion against his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), who would go mad if she found out he was with Shae.

In the books, Tyrion kept hearing Silver Tongue's song over and over in his head.

"For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman's hands are warm," Tyrion told Shae as he choked his lover to silence her thus ending their tragic love affair. The very same words appeared in Sheeran's song on "Game of Thrones."

This doesn't mean, however, that Sheeran is Symon Silver Tongue. The song has been used differently in the TV show as the storyline is no longer about Tyrion and Shae.

But, as Nerdist observed, the song seemed to have a soothing effect on Aria. It stopped her from killing Sheeran and his companions, who were actually soldiers of her enemy, Cersei. The song might also hint at what's to come for the self-proclaimed Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Fans have long speculated Cersei will die at the hand of his twin and lover, Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). When the actor was asked about this, Coster-Waldau said it was a valid theory and he is not discounting that this could happen on the show.

"It's a nice circle [that] they are born together in the womb and then he kills her at the end," he said.

Catch "Game of Thrones" season 7 every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.