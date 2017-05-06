Ed Sheeran Holds Private Concert for 'Living Miracle Child'

After taking the time to meet a terminally ill six-year-old backstage last week, Ed Sheeran once again proved he's one of the most down-to-earth celebrities around when he treated to a private concert Melody Driscoll, the child who spent 80 percent of her life in the hospital due to a rare brain condition.

Reuters/John TaggartSinger Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York, September 26, 2015.

Sheeran made sure Melody would enjoy the one-on-one concert held at London's O2 Arena, no less, complete with full staging and lighting effects. The singer-songwriter performed his super fan's four favorite songs. He also wrote "I love you" on her cast and signed his name on her wheelchair.

Melody suffers from Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development, resulting in mental and physical disability. She has undergone more than 40 operations, and she wasn't expected to live past her fifth birthday. She is now approaching her 10th birthday — the reason why she is called a "living miracle."

The concert was considered a "second date" between the two after Ed visited Melody at Epsom Hospital in Surrey last November. The celebrity was compelled to pay a surprise visit in response to the campaign launched by the brave girl's mother to persuade him to see her, Daily Mail reported.

It was a heartwarming moment when the chart-busting pop star hugged and kissed his number one fan and serenaded her with two songs: "Photograph" and "Thinking Out Loud." He also gifted the child a signed pink guitar. The singer stayed in touch with Melody after the visit, sending her well wishes for her surgery and an iPad full of his music.

Sheeran again showed his kind-hearted nature last week when he granted Ollie Carroll's dying wish of meeting him backstage before a gig in Manchester. The adoring fan suffers from a rare and terminal condition called Batten disease which took his ability to speak and walk.