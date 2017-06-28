Ed Sheeran's European Tour 2018 Dates, Tickets News: Here's Where You Can Watch the 'Shape of You' Singer Perform

After a successful Glastonbury performance over the weekend, Ed Sheeran announced that he will embark on a European tour in 2018. The "Shape of You" singer confirmed the performance dates that will kick off in Ireland in May next year.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Ed Sheeran performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, Feb. 22, 2017.

According to the singer's official site, ticket sales for his European tour will go live on Saturday, July 8. There will be no presale options unlike Sheeran's previous shows. Fans may check official vendors like Seetickets.com, Myticket.co.uk, Alttickets.com, Axs.com, Ticketmaster.co.uk, Gigantic.com and Twickets.co.uk for the availability, as per Telegraph.

Reps from Sheeran also issued a statement following the announcement of the ticket sales. "On this tour, any tickets that are resold will not be valid unless they are bought and sold through Ed's official resale partner, Twickets, which allows fan to fan sales at face value + booking fee only – this means no profit to touts and no one getting ripped off," part of the statement read.

Sheeran will be performing in Cork, Belfast, Dublin in Ireland, as well as in Manchester, Glasgow, London and Newcastle in the U.K. He will also hold concerts in Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The European tour will close in Poland on August 2018.

Here are the dates for the European stadium tour, tickets on sale Saturday 8th of July - https://atlanti.cr/euuk2018tour A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

At least 16 tracks from Sheeran's most recent album "Divide" topped the U.K. charts in the last year. It prompted the Official Charts Company to set up new rules to prevent one artist from dominating the list, as per Sky News.

"It's tougher than ever for new music and developing artists to break through, and this is us doing our bit," Martin Talbot of the Official Charts Company said. "This is about injecting energy back into the chart."

Meanwhile, hotels in Ireland are expected to raise prices around the dates of Sheeran's tour. Some establishments have actually initiated a 200 to 400 percent price increase as soon as the tour dates came out, Irish Examiner reported. Though hotel operators denied this and said they were only following industry standards, lawmakers said that establishments should "show restraint and avoid the naked greed."