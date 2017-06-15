Eddie Cibrian, Brandi Glanville Feud Update: Actor Explains Why He and LeAnn Rimes Stalk Ex-Wife on Social Media

It has been almost seven years since Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville's divorce was granted by the court, but the estranged couple is still fighting in public.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Eddie Cibrian has answered the stalking accusations of his ex-wife Brandi Glanville.

On Monday, June 5, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told E! News' Daily Pop that she sees Cibrian and his current wife LeAnn Rimes breaking up once they reach the 10-year mark of their relationship. She said that Cibrian will take half of the properties that he and Rimes purchased during their marriage, then they will not have to see each other again since they do not have a child together.

Glanville also accused the "Sunset Beach" alum and the Grammy Award-winning singer of stalking her current boyfriend Donald Friese on social media.

But Cibrian told Us Weekly that he has a valid reason why they checked out Friese's posts.

"Brandi was very drunk and after already being at our table, started to come back again. Her boyfriend 'ran interference' and came to ask if she could take photos with the kids," Cibrian stated. "After witnessing Brandi's behavior at the restaurant I was concerned about what pictures Brandi might post. We looked at their socials after we got home to make sure there was nothing of concern. That's exactly how it all went down."

The actor said in a separate interview with E! News that he does not normally reply to his ex-wife's foolish claims, but he will not let her false accusations about Rimes go unanswered. He mentioned that keeping up with Granville's "made up drama" can be very tiring, and she constantly comes up with a new issue to stay relevant.

Cibrian also said that Glanville's way of predicting and hoping for his marriage with Rimes to end is "sad" and "sick."

In response, the former model and reality TV star said in a new interview with Us Weekly that the actor's statement did not explain why his wife and her assistant were watching Friese's social media posts prior to their accidental meeting at Nobu.