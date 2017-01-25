Eddie Long Declared 'Person of Unimpeachable Reputation, Integrity' by Georgia Senate

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Controversial Bishop Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, who died earlier this month, has been declared "a person of magnanimous strengths with an unimpeachable reputation for integrity, intelligence, confidence, and kindness" in a resolution passed by the Georgia Senate on Tuesday.

(Photo: Instagram)The late Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia.

As the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Senate Resolution 43 was sponsored by state Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, and was issued a day before Long's scheduled memorial service in Lithonia.

An online version of the resolution says in part that Long was "a person of magnanimous strengths with an unimpeachable reputation for integrity, intelligence, confidence, and kindness, and by the example he made of his life, he made this world a better place in which to live."

Furthermore, it claims that Long was a "compassionate and generous man," and that he will be remembered "for his love of family and friendship."

Long died on Jan. 15 after a "gallant private fight with an aggressive form of cancer," according to a statement by New Birth.

The resolution pointed out that Long became senior pastor of New Birth in 1987, and guided the church to grow from a membership of 300 people to more than 25,000.

The last few years of his ministry were plagued by significant controversy, however, and in May 2011 he settled a lawsuit with four young men who claimed that Long coerced them into sexual acts with him while they were still teenagers and members of his congregation.

The megachurch pastor never publicly discussed the details behind the lawsuits, and tried to move on with his ministry after the settlement.

The accusers, Anthony Flagg, Maurice Robinson, Jamal Parris and Spencer LeGrande, revealed that they have been fielding many calls about their reaction to Long's death, but said they will only comment when the time is right.

"As much as we'd like to make a statement about the passing of Bishop Eddie Long, we've all decided to remain silent, for now," the men told AJC in a joint response.

"We're all brothers in this," LeGrande said.

They added that they will share their perspectives with the world in an upcoming book titled Foursaken.

Several big name pastors, such as Creflo Dollar of World Changers Church International in Atlanta, Georgia, came out with high praises for Long following his passing, despite his controversies.

"We will forever be appreciative of the great love you have shared with us all, and we will continue to be impacted by the way you ministered to the saints, loved people, and sacrificed continually for the betterment of this world," Dollar wrote in a Facebook message last week.

"The Bible says in Hebrews 11 verse 38, 'Men of whom the world was not worthy ...' We will continue to wonder if we were ever worthy of your grace and anointing. Rest in peace, Great General. Rest in peace."

T.D. Jakes of The Potter's Church in Dallas, Texas, also called Long a "mighty man of valor."

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a mighty man of valor, embattled warrior, learned and beloved pastor and man I call friend, Bishop Eddie L. Long," Jakes wrote in a statement.

"We will miss his enigmatic catchphrase uttered just above a whisper, 'watch this ...;' his love for the Gospel shared liberally and a ministry that impacted lives around the globe," he added.